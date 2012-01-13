Godin Launches New Website for Seagull Acoustic Guitars

Godin Guitars, the Montreal-based guitar manufacturer, has announced a new website for its Seagull brand of acoustic guitars.

The new website, which is in English and French, will guide you through sections such as recent Seagull models, videos, specs, electronics, artist news, dealer listings, FAQ’s, as well as information on the revolutionary TRIC acoustic guitar case.

The Godin Guitar family includes seven lines of guitars: Godin, Richmond, Seagull, Simon & Patrick, Norman, Art & Lutherie and LaPatrie. This company has six factories, five of which are in the Eastern Townships of Quebec, Canada; one is in Berlin, New Hampshire.

To check out the new website, visit www.seagullguitars.com.