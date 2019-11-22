Godin’s offers a different look for the single-cut with its new Radiator reissue

Godin has announced a reissue of its distinctive-looking Radiator electric guitar.
The new model boasts a chambered Silver Leaf Maple body in three, um, radiant finishes – Matte Black, Trans Cream and Bourbon Burst – accented by a matching pickguard and headstock.
Other features include a Silver Leaf Maple neck, 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, wraparound bridge and Graph Tech nut.
There’s also a pair of Godin custom humbuckers at the bridge and neck, controlled by two volume and two tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.
The Radiator sells for just $699. For more information, head to Godin Guitars.