Godin’s offers a different look for the single-cut with its new Radiator reissue

Godin has announced a reissue of its distinctive-looking Radiator electric guitar.

The new model boasts a chambered Silver Leaf Maple body in three, um, radiant finishes – Matte Black, Trans Cream and Bourbon Burst – accented by a matching pickguard and headstock.

Other features include a Silver Leaf Maple neck, 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, wraparound bridge and Graph Tech nut.

Image 1 of 3 Radiator Matte Black (Image credit: courtesy of Godin Guitars) Image 2 of 3 Radiator Trans Cream (Image credit: courtesy of Godin Guitars) Image 3 of 3 Radiator Bourbon Burst (Image credit: courtesy of Godin Guitars)

There’s also a pair of Godin custom humbuckers at the bridge and neck, controlled by two volume and two tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

The Radiator sells for just $699. For more information, head to Godin Guitars.