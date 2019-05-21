Gojira Guitarist Has His Face Burned By Pyro, Comes Back Onstage to Finish Set

During Gojira’s set at the inaugural Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio on May 18, guitarist Christian Andreu had his face burned by a blast of pyro toward the end of the band’s performance of their song “Stranded.”

High winds blew the fire back toward the guitarist, sending him rushing offstage to seek medical assistance. Following a short break, Andreu actually returned the the stage and finished out Gojira’s set, taking breaks to splash his face with water to cool the burns.

You can check out fan-filmed footage, captured by Tim Human, of the incident below.

Gojira, he took a fire blast to the face in this video. Came back and finished the set. Very Metal!!!!! #SonicTempleFest pic.twitter.com/tnn5SaJ3wLMay 19, 2019

Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe was side stage during the performance, and shared his own photos of Andreu performing post-injury. "You are looking at photos of THE HARDEST FRENCHMAN ALIVE, Christian Andreu of @gojiraofficial," he wrote on Instagram. You can see his pics, as well as his firsthand account of the incident, below.