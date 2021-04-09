Gojira partners with Wild Custom Guitars for one-of-a-kind “Branches” guitar

As part of their new Operation Amazonia – which was announced alongside new single Amazonia – French metallers Gojira have partnered with artisan builder Wild Custom Guitars to create a one-of-a-kind electric guitar, named “Branches”.

Sporting the company's WildOne body shape, the guitar is adorned with a 'burst-style finish, and features Gojira's “branches” logo from the artwork of new album Fortitude on the scratchplate.

The guitar is currently up for auction on do-good digital platform Propeller, with all proceeds going towards non-government organization APIB (The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil), which advocates for environmental and cultural rights of Indigenous tribes in the Amazon.

Bidding ends April 15 at 11:59 PST, and the current highest bid sits at $1,100. For more information, head over to Propeller.

(Image credit: Gojira)

The listing is part of a wider set of auctions curated by Gojira that benefit APIB, which include a guitar hand-engraved by frontman Joe Duplantier, hand-engraved Nash Guitars bass from Metallica's Rob Trujillo and his wife Chloe, signed photo print from Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, limited-edition Rockhard Slayer motorcycle helmet, and more.

“This is a call for unity,” Duplantier says. “The music community can be powerful when united towards something meaningful like this! So many friends, great artists, bands have joined the movement without hesitation by donating instruments. This is a collective effort from so many people around us!”

Gojira's new album Fortitude is due out April 30 via Roadrunner Records.