Gojira launch new single Amazonia, announce charity auction to benefit Indigenous communities of the Amazon

After releasing Born For One Thing – the first single from their upcoming seventh studio album, Fortitude – last month, French metallers Gojira have unleashed a brand-new single, Amazonia.

Taking aim at the injustices faced by Indigenous communities of the Amazon – which include deforestation, land loss, forced labor, violence and harassment – Amazonia sees Joe Duplantier and co infuse their characteristic, riff-heavy brand of metal with an array of Indigenous folk instruments and lush soundscapes.

Check out the video for the track – which was shot by film director Charles De Meyer and several other notable filmmakers in France and at various locations in Brazil. The video also sees Duplantier's new Charvel Pro Mod San Dimas signature model in full swing.

Launching alongside the track is a fundraising initiative to help raise money for the Indigenous-owned non-government organization APIB (The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil), which advocates for environmental and cultural rights of Indigenous tribes in the Amazon.

It will see the band work alongside do-good digital platform Propeller to curate a month-long campaign, featuring an auction with one-of-a-kind items from Gojira and a plethora of other artists.

The auction has already launched, with current listings including a Joe Duplantier signature guitar – hand-engraved by Duplantier himself with artwork celebrating Amazonian wildlife – a hand-engraved Nash Guitars bass from Metallica's Rob Trujillo and his wife Chloe, signed photo print from Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, limited-edition Rockhard Slayer motorcycle helmet, and more.

In addition, Gojira have also announced a limited-edition art print to benefit APIB –the first 500 fans to purchase will have their names added to the final design.

(Image credit: Gabrielle Duplantier)

Says Duplantier: “This is a call for unity. The music community can be powerful when united towards something meaningful like this! So many friends, great artists, bands have joined the movement without hesitation by donating instruments. This is a collective effort from so many people around us!”

“We don't want to just release a song called Amazonia – we want to do something on top of that,” Duplantier continues. “We feel a responsibility as artists to offer a way for people to take action.”

Gojira's new album Fortitude is set to arrive April 30 via Roadrunner Records. And if you simply can't wait, you can conjure some of your own Duplantier-esque tones with Neural DSP's Archetype: Gojira in the meantime.