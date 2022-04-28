Gone Fishing Effects launches one-of-a-kind germanium fuzz box, the Grim pedal

Gone Fishing Effects is no stranger to creating limited-edition pedals. The Booooom/Blast 2.0 was a signature distortion/fuzz box created for Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil, limited to only 200 units worldwide.

But the company’s latest offering – the Grim pedal – is perhaps its most exclusive yet.

Built to raise funds for an upcoming short film, Grim – a dark comedy which deals with suicide and the importance of talking about mental health issues – the Grim pedal is an octagonally shaped fuzz box, featuring an eye-catching white-on-black crow decal on its front face.

It’s equipped with a pair of germanium transistors deemed too high-gain and put aside when founder Richard Pratt was building the company’s Rage of the Tsar pedals last year. As heard in the launch video below, it’s capable of producing truly dirty and aggressive fuzz tones.

Only one exists anywhere in the world, and the only way you can get your hands on it is by winning a competition. To enter, you must donate to Gone Fishing Effects’ Crowdfunder page, where all proceeds will go towards the funding of Grim.

“Suicide affects us all, and is sadly a subject very close to my heart,” says Gone Fishing founder Richard Pratt. “Having been affected by losing friends and colleagues in the music industry, I have made this pedal to support the creation of the short film Grim, which aims to raise awareness about suicide.”

“This strictly limited-edition fuzz is not for the sensible-hearted,” Pratt adds. “It boosts your signal at the same time as it crushes your guitar’s wave, creating ‘that’ absolutely necessary noise. This fuzz will inspire and scare you in equal measure! On full it is an all-out square wave doom machine. Angry, aggressive, loud, brutal, but above all, grim.”

Grim – a collaboration between Found Films and mental health organisation We Are Hummingbird – will also feature original music by New York multi-instrumentalist DM Stith and UK-based grime punk duo Bob Vylan.

To enter the competition or find out more about the Grim pedal, head to Gone Fishing Effects’ Crowdfunder page.