YouTube shredder Andre Antunes turns Gordon Ramsay rants into a mammoth metal jam

YouTube guitar virtuoso Andres Antunes has turned a Gordon Ramsay rant from an episode of Hell’s Kitchen into a killer progressive metal jam.

The guitarist has some form in finding metal inspiration in unusual places. We’ve previously reported on his excellent head-banging interpretations of the viral sea shanty and a televangelists’s Covid-19 exorcism.

However, Gordon Ramsay’s untapped rage makes a particularly natural bedfellow for Antunes’ brutal riffs. There are many highlights here: from the final palm-mutes under a line about under-cooked salmon, Ramsay’s ‘not as pissed as I am’ growl, which borders on nu-metal territory – and then there’s the bend in key with the dog… It is, to use a culinary term, a veritable smorgasbord.

As ever, for all the humor of his interpretation, what’s truly astonishing is Antunes’ ability to find a genuinely musical bridge between the natural rhythms and tonality of the clip. It sounds like a progressive metal song that just happens to fit exactly over the video.

It also neatly highlights just how comical Ramsay’s trademark outbursts have become. Though, on the plus side for the chef, we suppose that if his throat can handle 15 years of yelling at America’s hospitality workers, he could probably cut it as a metal vocalist. It’s good to have a fallback, after all…