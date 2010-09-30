Gov't Mule Announce Fall Tour

Just weeks after wrapping up their 30-city By A Thread summer tour, Gov't

Mule will kick off a run of dates that will bring them through the rest of 2010. The dates include two shows with Widespread Panic on Oct 23 and 24 and Halloween in Oakland, CA on Oct 30. Mule's Halloween shows are extra-special: in recent years the band has performed full sets of Led Zeppelin ("Holy Haunted House"), Pink Floyd and Rolling Stones songs and with welcomed special guests.

For the ninth year in a row, Gov't Mule will celebrate New Years Eve in New York City. The special shows are scheduled for Dec 30 and 31 at the Beacon Theater, a venue the band has performed at over 20 times. Continuing the tradition, the Dec 31 show will boast three sets and surprises.

Gov't Mule Tour Dates