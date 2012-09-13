Graham Parker and The Rumour Confirm First US Tour in 31 Years

After more than three decades, Graham Parker and The Rumour have reunited and will tour the U.S. in November and December.

Upcoming dates will support their first album together in 31 years, Three Chords Good, which will be released November 20 via Primary Wave Records. The band will play a mix of new and old songs, including some not performed live since the group's split in 1981. Tickets are on-sale Friday, September 14, at most venues.

Graham Parker and The Rumour — guitarists Brinsley Schwarz and Martin Belmont, keyboardist Bob Andrews, drummer Steve Goulding and bassist Andrew Bodnar — were known as some of the most explosive live performers of their era, releasing a number of live records including a concert version of their critically acclaimed album, Squeezing Out Sparks.

"After doing Three Chords Good, I can safely say no band on earth has what the Rumour have," says Parker of the reunion. "Let's burn up some stages."

Graham Parker and the Rumour can also be seen in Judd Apatow's upcoming film, This is 40, and the Parker documentary, Don't Ask Me Questions, by the Gramaglia Brothers (End Of The Century: The Story Of The Ramones.)

Graham Parker and The Rumour Tour Dates (more to be announced soon):

NOV 24 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

NOV 25 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Bardavon 1860 Opera House

NOV 27 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

NOV 28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head Tavern On Stage

NOV 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

DEC 1 - New York, NY - Concert Hall at the NY Society for Ethical Culture

DEC 2 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount Theatre

DEC 6 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre

DEC 7 - Newton, NJ - The Newton Theatre

DEC 8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

DEC 11 - Los Angeles, CA - TBA

DEC 15 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

DEC 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

DEC 18 - Chicago, IL - The Park West

DEC 19 - St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theater

