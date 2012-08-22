Graham Parker Reunites With The Rumour To Release First Album In 31 Years

Graham Parker has recently reunited with his original band the Rumour to record their first album together in 31 years, Three Chords Good, which will be out on November 20 via Primary Wave Records.

Three Chords Good was produced by Dave Cook and Graham Parker, it features twelve original tracks of driving and confessional rock and roll which were recorded in upstate New York.

The album was recorded by the classic Rumour line-up, which consists of Brinsley Schwarz and Martin Belmont on guitars, Steve Goulding on drums, Andrew Bodnar on bass and Bob Andrews on keyboards.

“After a hiatus of over 30 years, it was extraordinary to hear the Rumour backing my material again,” says Parker. “We’ve finally made an album of true musical collaboration that we’re all very proud of."

You can hear “Coathangers” from the album via Rolling Stone: here

Graham Parker will also be making an appearance in a new film by Judd Apatow, This Is 40, a spin off of the blockbuster hit Knocked Up. The film will be released on December 21, 2012 and it features Parker, as himself, performing in a duo (with Tom Freund) and with the Rumour.

“Getting to film Graham Parker and the Rumour’s first performance in 30 years was one of the highlights of my career,” says Apatow. “They rocked hard, and I must say Graham Parker as an actor is really funny.”

A second film, Don’t Ask Me Questions, a documentary on Parker by the Gramaglia Brothers (End Of The Century: The Story Of The Ramones), has been in the works for over ten years and captures the recording of Three Chords Good and Parker and the Rumour on the set of This is 40 in Hollywood. The documentary’s release date is not yet confirmed.

Graham Parker and the Rumour will tour the U.S. later this year with dates to be announced.

Track listing for Three Chords Good: