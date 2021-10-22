Green Day announce new live album, The BBC Sessions

Green Day have announced a new live album, a 16-track collection called The BBC Sessions.

Set for a December 10 release via Warner Records, the album is comprised of recordings of four sets the band played at the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios – in 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2001, respectively.

The album marks the first time the recordings have been mastered for official release, and comes with liner notes by Steve Lamacq, who – in his capacity as host of BBC Radio 1's Evening Show – saw each performance in person.

You can check out a preview of the album – a buzzy, airtight 1994 performance of 2000 Light Years Away – below.

The BBC Sessions contains renditions of one song from the band's 1991 album, Kerplunk, three cuts from their 1994 classic, Dookie, and four tracks each from 1995's Insomniac, 1997's Nimrod, and 2000's Warning.

You can check out the album's cover art and track list below, and pre-order the album via Green Day's website.

It will be available in CD, digital and limited-edition 2LP vinyl configurations – including Sea Blue/Hot Pink vinyl for the band’s official store and Milky Clear Color vinyl for indie retailers.

Green Day – The BBC Sessions: