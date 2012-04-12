Green Day Plan Three Albums For Late 2012/Early 2013

Some bands find that as they get older, the creative juices don't flow quite like they did when they were younger.

No one mentioned that to Green Day.

Instead of working on an album, the pop-punk trio are writing three albums, which they hope to release within a six-month span starting this fall.

"We are at the most prolific and creative time in our lives," said the band in an official statement. "This is the best music we've ever written, and the songs just keep coming. Instead of making one album, we are making a three-album trilogy. Every song has the power and energy that represents Green Day on all emotional levels. We just can't help ourselves ... We are going epic as fuck!"

Titled ¡Uno!, ¡Dos! and ¡Tré!, the albums are set for release September 25 and November 13, 2012, and January 15, 2013, respectively.