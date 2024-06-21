“One of his guitar geek dreams was to play this guitar”: Billie Joe Armstrong just played Steve Jones’ iconic Sex Pistols Les Paul – which recently sold for $390,000 – with Green Day in Paris

By
published

Armstrong used Steve Jones’ 1974 Gibson Les Paul Custom to play Green Day protest song Know Your Enemy

Billie Joe Armstrong playing Steve Jones' Les Paul on a stage in Paris
(Image credit: Baptiste Marcon/Matt’s Rock Gallery)

On June 18, guitar connoisseurs attending Green Day's concert at Accor Arena in Paris could spot Billie Joe Armstrong brandishing a 1974 Gibson Les Paul Custom electric guitar.

This guitar, however, was not just any other 1970s Les Paul. Recently sold at auction for $390,000, it was previously owned by punk royalty Steve Jones from The Sex Pistols and Sylvian Sylvain from The New York Dolls.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.