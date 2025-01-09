“Imagine performing a Green Day song to Billie Joe Armstrong”: Guitarist plays Green Day classic at Liverpool's Cavern Club – only to discover Billie Joe Armstrong was filming his set

Resident performer Callum McMorran thought it was just another Tuesday – turns out Billie Joe Armstrong had been watching his performance

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in this image released on October 6, 2024, at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

What better way to know you're doing a good job interpreting a song than to earn the approval of the person who wrote it? One lucky musician in Liverpool experienced exactly that when he found himself playing Green Day's 1997 classic Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) in front of none other than a (very discreet) Billie Joe Armstrong.

For guitarist Callum McMorran – a former contestant on The Voice UK – it was just another Tuesday, treating punters to an acoustic performance as part of his regular residency at Liverpool's iconic Cavern Club. However, another audience member spotted Armstrong himself among the attendees, who was even filming McMorran's performance on his phone.

