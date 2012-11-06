Green Day Stream Second New Album of 2012, '¡Dos!'

Green Day have just premiered their second new album of 2012 online. Stream ¡Dos! in-full below.

¡Dos! is slated for a November 13 release, with its follow-up, ¡Tre! recently being moved up to a December 11 release following the band's decision to postpone their upcoming tour dates through February.

“We feel bad we have to delay our tour, so to make up for it we want to give our fans the music earlier than we had planned,” said drummer Tré Cool. “If we couldn’t be there to play it for you live, the least we could do was give you the next best thing.”

“Obviously the timing for this isn’t ideal, but Billie Joe’s well-being is our main concern," added Mike Dirnt, referencing frontman Billie Joe Armstrong's ongoing stint in rehab following an onstage meltdown in September.

For the full story on Green Day's ambitious trilogy of albums, pick up the November 2012 issue of Guitar World in our online store here.