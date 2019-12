Pop punk stalwarts Green Day have just posted audio of a new song titled "Kill the DJ," which the band premiered live recently. Listen below.

The track, which is taken from the band's upcoming new album, ¡Uno!, features jangly guitars and dance-friendly drums, hearkening back to the glory days of the Clash.

¡Uno! — which will be followed by ¡Dos! and ¡Tre! on November 12 and January 14, 2013 respectively — will be released on September 24.