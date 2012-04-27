Gregg Allman Delays Book Tour Due to Health Concerns

Vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Gregg Allman has put his upcoming book tour on hold in order to undergo cardiac testing.

Allman recently underwent a hernia operation and is in Jacksonsville, Florida, to receive further heart tests to determine if he'll need further treatment.

"As soon as doctors give me the thumbs up to go back on the road, I will be heading out onto my book tour and I can’t wait to meet all of my fans," said Allman in a statement.

The book in question — a memoir titled My Cross to Bear — is due out later this year.

This isn't the first time Allman's health has been a concern in recent years. You may remember Allman received a liver transplant in 2010.