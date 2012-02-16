Gregg Allman Memoir, 'My Cross to Bear,' Coming in May

Gregg Allman will join the fray of rock stars turned authors when his autobiography -- My Cross to Bear, is published on May 1.

It will be available in bookstores and via digital retailers.

Allman, who wrote the book with Alan Light, made the announcement his Facebook page.

The book will feature the singer's "unflinching tale of his life on stage and off," including his rock and roll lifestyle, his relationship with Cher and his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

The book also deals with his many tribulations, including the tragic death of his brother, Duane.