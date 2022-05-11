Analyze Gretchen Menn and Sophie Burrell's outside-the-box acoustic covers of Weezer, Kaiser Chiefs hits

Earlier this spring, Martin – in partnership with Guitar World – launched the No Limits Challenge, a contest that sees eight YouTube-savvy guitarists face off against one another and cover tunes you wouldn't normally associate with an acoustic, using one of the company's offset SC models.

In this week's semifinal matchup, Gretchen Menn and Sophie Burrell boldly re-imagine two hard-riffing power pop classics.

Menn added some acoustic flash to Weezer's mid-90s classic, Buddy Holly, and Burrell put her own distinct unplugged spin on the Kaiser Chiefs' mega-hit, Ruby.

We've recruited GW's resident tech/gear guru Paul Riario and video editor Alan Chaput to take a closer look at the performances and share their thoughts on them. You can check out their commentary above.

Alan and Paul might be our judges, but they don't actually choose the winner of each face-off. That task happens to be in your hands. Check out their breakdown of the covers above – and/or give each of them a spin below without the commentary – scroll down to the box at the bottom of the article, and cast a ballot for your favorite.

You get to decide which guitarist joins Helen Ibe in the final round of the competition.

Be sure to check back in a week and half, too, for the much-anticipated final round.

For more info on Martin's SC acoustics, visit the company's website.