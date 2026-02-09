“You could go to school on what Fred created so effortlessly”: Fred Smith, influential Television and former Blondie bassist, dies at 77

Fred Smith, influential bass player for formative proto-punk outfit Television, has died at the age of 77.

News of Smith’s passing was confirmed in a statement shared to social media by the band, who wrote of the late low-end hero’s musical voice – defined by his melody-driven approach – and reflected on his musical legacy.

“The legendary bassist for Television, Tom Verlaine, and many others, Fred Smith, was not only my bandmate for 46 years – he was my true friend,” wrote Television member Jimmy Rip. “He was a great running buddy and exactly the guy you wanted around when road life got wearisome.

“His sense of humor, much like his musical voice, was dry, subtle, to the point, hilarious, and always left you wanting a more. Yesterday, he left this world, leaving so many who loved him wanting so much more…of him.”

Though famed for his role in helping shape the proto-punk scene with Television, Smith’s resume stretches to the far reaches of the musical landscape, evidencing his versatile-yet-singular musicality.

Born in 1948, Smith got his professional start when he joined Angel and the Snake in 1974. He left the band, which would later go on to become Blondie, shortly after to replace Richard Hell in Television.

He stayed with Television up until their split in 1978, shaping the band's hugely influential first two albums, Marquee Moon and Adventure. In the late 1970s and 1980s, he continued to play with his former bandmates, notably featuring on tracks by Tom Verlaine and Richard Lloyd.

He also plied his trade in the session scene, guesting with artists such as the Roches, Willie Nile, and the Revelons. In 1992, he reunited with Television for their self-titled record, and remained with the group as they began performing live again in the 2000s.

In his tribute, Rip remembered, “We met in 1980 playing with Jay Dee Daugherty on drums, in The Eve Moon Band, and soon after, the three of us were the NYC version of Holly and The Italians with Holly Beth Vincent.

“In 1981 when Tom Verlaine was preparing to tour for his disc Dreamtime, which Fred and Jay had performed on, they recommended me as second guitar, leading to very long and rich musical, and personal friendships.

“If you are a lover of melodic bass lines and counterpoint, you could go to school on what Fred created so effortlessly. He was a natural – never flashy, always essential – always serving the song in ways that only the greatest musicians can…”

According to Rip, the pair has plans to play music by Verlaine, who died in 2023, on stage later this year.

“He fought his illness long and hard these last few years, looking always forward to new projects… we had big plans to play Tom’s music live this year… but it just wasn’t meant to be. Thankfully, we were able to say goodbye, “love you” were our last words to each other. I will miss him more than anyone can imagine.”