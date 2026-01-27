“It’s like a baseball bat. It doesn’t play like any modern guitar I’ve ever used”: Geese guitarist Emily Green reveals the vintage guitar gem defining the breakout band’s sound

Geese have proven to be one of the buzziest bands of 2025 – and that hype shows no sign of slowing down. With the release of their fourth studio album, Getting Killed, the band is firmly leading the charge in the indie sleaze revival.

“We make rock ’n’ roll music,” says guitarist Emily Green matter-of-factly when asked about the band's heady rise to success in an upcoming interview with Guitar World.

“We have a classic rock setup. We fly in a V formation with a singer-songwriter at the head of the pack!”

The staunchly rock ’n’ roll ethos is reflected in Green's choice of gear – Reverends and a curious short-scaled Silvertone – the budget-friendly brand that attracted the likes of Steve Cropper, Bootsy Collins, and Paul Gilbert, who all started their journeys on one of its humble models.

“I got that guitar at a shop in Brooklyn called RetroFret Vintage Guitars,” she explains.

Geese: Au Pays du Cocaine (Live) - SNL - YouTube Watch On

“I went there to buy this old Diastone from the ’70s, but I picked up the Silvertone just to see, and I walked out with that one. It’s a ’56 Silvertone Stratotone Newport Model H 42/2. Quite the mouthful.”

Its early production means it plays and sounds quite different to the kind of electric guitars most of us are used to.

“It’s like a baseball bat. It doesn’t play like any modern guitar I’ve ever used. I suspect builders were building guitars for a different type of player back then.

“It’s better for the warmer, scuzzy amp that you found in the corner of a garage that is sort of breaking up and sounds dusty. That’s a bag I like to pull from. I’m using it on, like, half of the new record live.”

And, speaking of Silvertone, the brand has just revived one of its best-known models – its 1446 semi-hollow electric – for the first time in decades.

