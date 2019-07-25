Gretsch Announces Steve Wariner Signature Nashville Gentleman

In addition to the company’s recently announced Brian Setzer and Rich Robinson signature models, Gretsch has unveiled the G6120T-SW Steve Wariner Signature Nashville Gentleman with Bigsby, a collaboration with the famed country music singer, songwriter and guitarist.

The single-cutaway hollow body boasts an aged white bound maple neck with a standard “U”-shaped profile and 25.5” scale length, a 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with aged mother of pearl Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, a Bigsby B6GP String-Thru tailpiece and a vintage-style Tru-Arc brass rocking bar bridge and brass nut.

Pickups are a TV Jones TV Classic Plus at the neck and a TV Jones Paul Yandell Duo-Tron at the bridge. There’s also a master volume and master tone control with a push-pull pot for coil splitting and a three-way toggle switch.

The guitar is finished in Magic Black with gold G-arrow control knobs and matching hardware, aged white binding with black and white purfling and a gold plexi pickguard with black Gretsch logo and signpost graphic with Wariner’s signature.

Said Wariner, “This guitar has taken nearly two years to design and bring to life. I know I'm picky, but I believe great things are worth waiting for. Jeff Senn and Ryan Wariner certainly had a big, big hand in the design and appointments. That's what makes this a serious player's guitar—from the unique coil-splitting pickups to the dazzling Magic Black finish. This guitar is so versatile—easily transitions from the fingerpicking to more crunching rock or alternative styles.

“I'm absolutely confident with all these appointments, this guitar will blow away not only the finger pickers, but also the more crunchin’ rock or alternative player.”

The Steve Wariner Signature Nashville Gentleman with Bigsby is available for $4,999. For more information, head to Gretsch Guitars.