Summer NAMM 2019: Gretsch Announces New Brian Setzer Signature Models

G6120T-BSSMK Brian Setzer Signature Nashville Hollow Body ’59 “Smoke” with Bigsby (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

Summer NAMM 2019: Gretsch has announced three new Brian Setzer signature models.

The G6120T-BSSMK Brian Setzer Signature Nashville Hollow Body ’59 “Smoke” with Bigsby is a recreation of Setzer’s main stage guitar since retiring his famed “Stray Cat” model.

The guitar features a single-cutaway hollow body with an arched laminated maple top, 1959 trestle bracing and oversized F-holes. The maple neck sports a vintage ‘V’ shape with a 9.5"-12” radius ebony fingerboard.

Period-correct details include a ’59 headstock shape and logo, pickguard shape, size, and bracket, volume, tone and switch locations and a “Smoke Orange” semi-gloss lacquer finish.

There’s also two TV Jones Ray Butts Ful-Fidelity pickups, an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a pinned rosewood base, a Bigsby B6CGH vibrato tailpiece, a Delrin nut and Gotoh locking tuners.

G6120T-BSNSH Brian Setzer Signature Nashville Hollow Body with Bigsby (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

The G6120T-BSNSH Brian Setzer Signature Nashville Hollow Body with Bigsby features an arched maple top with 1959 trestle bracing and oversized F-holes, a maple neck with a 9.5"-12” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium frets and mother of pearl Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

There’s also two TV Jones Brian Setzer Signature Filter’Tron pickups, period-correct control locations with a three-position pickup toggle switch, a three-position tone switch, master volume control with a treble bleed circuit and individual bridge and neck pickup volume controls, as well as an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a pinned rosewood base, a Bigsby B6C vibrato tailpiece, a Delrin nut and Gotoh locking tuning machines.

The guitar comes in a Black Lacquer finish with a period-correct gold pickguard shape, size and bracket, white body and neck binding, nickel hardware and seven-come-eleven dice knobs.

G6120T-HR Brian Setzer Signature Hot Rod Hollow Body with Bigsby (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

The G6120T-HR Brian Setzer Signature Hot Rod Hollow Body with Bigsby boasts an arched maple top with ’59 trestle bracing and oversized F-holes. The maple neck features a 9.5”-12” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

There’s also two TV Jones Brian Setzer Signature Filter’Tron humbuckers, a three-position pickup toggle switch and master volume control with a treble bleed circuit. Additional features include an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a rosewood base, a Bigsby B6C vibrato tailpiece, a Delrin nut and Gotoh locking tuners.

The guitar is available in Candy Blue Burst, Candy Magenta, Extreme Coolant Green Sparkle and Lime Gold finishes with nickel hardware.

For more information, head to Gretsch Guitars.