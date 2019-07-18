Summer NAMM 2019: Gretsch Unveils New Rich Robinson “Magpie” Signature Model

Summer NAMM 2019: Gretsch has announced a new collaboration with Magpie Salute and former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson, the G6136T-CSTRR Custom Shop Rich Robinson "Magpie" with Bigsby model.

The new guitar is a hollow body, Falcon-style design that features a three-ply maple body and a solid spruce top with oversized F-holes, 1959-style trestle bracing and a spruce block under the bridge. There’s also a maple neck and a 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium frets and mother of pearl Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

Pickups are a TV Jones Classic Plus humbucker at the bridge and a Broad’Tron BT65 at the neck. The control layout boasts separate bridge and neck volume knobs, a three-way toggle switch, a master tone and a master volume with a treble bleed circuit.

Other features include Grover Imperial tuning machines, amber jeweled G-arrow control knobs, an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a pinned ebony base and a Bigsby B6 tailpiece with a string-thru shaft.

Aesthetic touches include a Raven’s Breast Blue Relic finish, a silver pickguard adorned with a Magpie logo, silver sparkle body and neck binding and Robinson’s "Feather and Circle” symbol carved into the top.

Said Robinson, “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always loved Gretsch guitars. From Neil Young and Stephen Stills to Steve Marriott and Malcom Young, these guitars have always piqued my imagination. Sonically and visually, Gretsch guitars have always been unique in the musical landscape. To have my own signature Gretsch is an honor, and the Magpie is the combination of all of my favorite elements of Gretsch guitars.”

The G6136T-CSTRR Custom Shop Rich Robinson "Magpie" with Bigsby is limited to just 25 pieces globally.

