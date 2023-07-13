Behold the Paisley Penguin – the limited-edition Gretsch guitar that gets the brand’s full tuxedo and Rolex treatment

Gretsch has unveiled two Limited Edition offerings – the Paisley Penguin and Bourbon Sidewinder – that take its already glam Professional Editions models into new levels of fanciness.

First up, the Professional Collection Paisley Penguin dresses up the single-cut’s chambered mahogany and arched maple top in a black and silver sparkle Paisley tuxedo, with a burst-style fade around the edges.

This is all set off beautifully by the gold hardware, which is matched by a gold Penguin scratchplate and arm rest.

It’s equipped with TV Jones TV Classic humbuckers (which are described as ideal for vintage 1950s rock ‘n’ roll tones) and also features a bone nut, Luminlay side dots on the neck, Grover Imperial locking tuners and a Bigsby B3GP vibrato.

Essentially, if we were to wear one instrument to a country music awards ceremony, it would be this one.

The second electric guitar in the announcement, the Limited Edition Bourbon Sidewinder, is practically restrained in comparison and is clearly trying hard not to appear too ‘new money’, despite its lux appointments.

Overall, there’s a hint of 2000s-era Gibson Les Paul to the Sidewinder, featuring an arched flame maple top paired with a chambered mahogany body and mahogany neck, all finished in Bourbon Stain nitrocellulose.

It’s also spec’d for performance with custom wound TV Jones pickups, a GraphTech XL nut, Gotoh locking tuners, Grover strap locks and a Bigsby vibrato. The sound is described as a “truly venomous tonal experience”, which is another reason not to leave it lying around children or pets.

The price of all this five-star comfort? The Penguin is $3,499 and the Sidewinder comes in at $2,999, which in terms of near-rivals, leaves them firmly in Les Paul Standard territory.

For more information on the Limited Edition Professional Collection Paisley Penguin and Sidewinder, head to Gretsch.