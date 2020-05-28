Grez unveils the Smugglers Bridge Folsom, a guitar made from 1,000-year-old reclaimed redwood

Grez Guitars has introduced the Smugglers Bridge Folsom, a limited-run version of its Folsom electric guitar constructed using old growth redwood reclaimed from a recently decommissioned 1920s bridge.

According to Grez, the bridge, located in a remote area of Humbolt County in Northern California, was built from first growth redwood trees that were approximately 1,000 years old. The wood then existed for another 100 years as the bridge.

(Image credit: Grez Guitars)

In addition to the one-piece redwood body, the Smugglers Bridge Folsom features an Honduran mahogany neck and Macassar ebony fingerboard.

The guitar, which weighs in at under seven pounds, is also available in various pickup and hardware configurations, including a string-through Tele bridge and a Mastery bridge with a Bigsby or a Grez stainless steel trapeze tailpiece.

Additionally, the pickguard is cut for TV Jones "Universal Mount" pickups, with three pickup options available.

The Smugglers Bridge Folsom is available beginning July 1 for $2,880-$3,180, depending on the configuration.

For more information, head to Grez Guitars.