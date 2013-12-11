Guardian Announce New Album for 2014, Release "The Real Me" Lyric Video

Veteran rockers Guardian will release "The Real Me," the first single from their upcoming album, Almost Home, on iTunes and other digital outlets this Friday, December 13.

"The Real Me" was written by Guardian's Jamie Rowe, Jamey Perrenot and David Bach.

The song, which was produced by Perrenot and mixed by Tony Palacios, is an uptempo rocker featuring the sonic and performance quality Guardian fans demand from the band. The album was made possible by Guardian's fans through a Kickstarter campaign. It will be delivered to those backers before the end of the month.

Almost Home should see a global release in early 2014.

You can view the lyric video for "The Real Me" below.