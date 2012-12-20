Guest List: Intervals Guitarist Aaron Marshall Picks His Five Favorite Pieces of Gear

With the year in music winding down, we reached out to some of your favorite guitarists to find out what music and gear rocked their worlds in 2012. Below,Intervals guitarist Aaron Marshall fills us in on his five favorite pieces of gear.

Earlier this year, Intervals released their latest EP, In Time, which landed at No. 7 on our list of the 10 best EPs of 2012.

5. InTune Guitar Picks

"We've been getting our own picks made by the folks at InTune GP and they rule! I use their jazz style picks and they're just a little bit bigger than your average Jazz III. They feel great and they're very durable."

4. Bareknuckle/Dimarzio Pickups

"I've been using a variety of pickups over the last year, and I've found that I'm very at home with a few things from both of these companies. Bareknuckle seems to offer a flavor to suit any style of guitar and playing. A few favorites would be the Nailbomb, Painkiller, and Aftermath bridge pickups and I'm a huge fan of the Coldsweat as a neck pickup. From Dimarzio, the Crunch Lab and Liquifire is always a solid combination that sounds good in almost any guitar!"

3. Ernie Ball Music Man JPX 7

"I've always adored EBMM guitars. I've had an original JP6 in Mystic Dream for a few years and it's one of my favorite guitars. I've been playing a JPX 7 for the last few months and I'm absolutely blown away by this guitar. Everything from the chambered body, right down to the 5 way switch. Sounds absolutely massive and it's super versatile!"

2. EndurNeck Profile from .strandberg* guitars

"I've recently had the pleasure of trying Ola Strandberg's new EndurNeck profile. It's incredibly difficult to describe, but I feel like every guitar player should look into it and have the opportunity to try it. It's essentially a neck profile with 3 distinct flat surfaces that always keeps the thumb and the hand postured perfectly. I have a guitar featuring this profile on order. I can't wait to own this design!"

1. Fractal Audio Axe Fx II

"There's nothing to say about this unit other than it's made my life so much more simple. I'm obsessed with my Axe Fx. I just tell people, I used to dream about guitars and amps. Now I just dream about guitars..."