Guild Guitars Introduces Doyle Dykes Signature Model

Guild has introduced the Guild Doyle Dykes Signature Model in honor of fingerstyle virtuoso Doyle Dykes. The guitar is the result of an extensive collaboration between Dykes, luthier Ren Ferguson and the team at Guild’s New Hartford, Connecticut, factory.

The cutaway grand orchestra guitar delivers a rich, full and balanced sound. It’s an articulate instrument with stunning headroom and dynamic range.

“When I saw the guitar for the first time, I saw reflections of my life and relationships,” Dykes said. “The Duane Eddy vintage-style 'G' on the headstock, the Chet Atkins-style fret markers, the beautiful roses on the bridge that depict a heartfelt family story, and the Guild name have all been a part of my life since I was a boy.”

The guitar has an abalone-trimmed AAA-grade red spruce top and AAA quilt big-leaf maple neck back and sides. The dark-tinted top gives it an aged look, and the 20-fret ebony fingerboard and abalone-inlaid bridge contribute a touch of elegance.

“I was immediately at home with this guitar,” Dykes said. “After playing it and hearing it, I'm convinced a lot of people will feel this way, too. This is your grandfather's guitar and a whole lot more!”

Other features include custom D-55-style abalone/mother-of-pearl fret markers rotated 90 degrees and located on the bass side of the fingerboard, a slightly shallower body than that of the standard F-47 grand orchestra on which the model is based, scalloped red spruce bracing, abalone rosette, three-piece mahogany neck with rosewood center, 12-inch fingerboard radius, stylized Guild “G” headstock overlay, extra tuner spacing to accommodate Dykes’ signature behind-the-nut string bends, bone nut and saddle, and a pure gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish.

Each Doyle Dykes Signature Model comes with a dark brown hard-shell case lined with dark-green plush.

The Doyle Dykes Signature Model is expected to be available in December through authorized Guild dealers with an MSRP of $5,000. For more information, visit guildguitars.com.