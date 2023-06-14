The Rise of Nuno Bettencourt, fully transcribed – only in the new Guitar World

Believe it or not, our August 2023 issue marks the first time in 31 years that Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt has graced the cover of Guitar World. That takes us back to 1992 – the same year I was stopped by a Pennsylvania state trooper for driving around with a 4-year-old inspection sticker...

It’s worth noting that Nuno was actually on two GW covers in ’92: January, when we called him the “M.V.P.,” and December, when we called him the “new boss.” Sure, he’s the “older” boss now (although he still looks the same as he did in ’92; what do you use in your hair, Bettencourt?!?), but he is clearly still the boss, clearly still the M.V.P.

For proof, I refer you to this month’s Nuno content:

The Rising Son: Way back in March, Extreme released a new song and music video – Rise (complete with a freakin’ phenomenal Nuno guitar solo) – and the guitar-playing community hasn’t quite been the same since (by Richard Bienstock).

Extreme Sports: How Nuno’s three-month stint with Rihanna turned into 14 years, multiple tours and a Super Bowl (by Richard Bienstock).

Bettencourt of Public Opinion: In new interviews, Brian May, Zakk Wylde, Steve Vai, Tom Morello, Steve Lukather and Mateus Asato explain why Nuno ain’t your typical guitar hero (by Richard Bienstock).

Rise and Shine: Nuno discusses the finer points of his Rise solo and the firestorm it has sparked in guitar land (by Andy Aledort).

Extreme Measures: Learn five ways to shred (and get the funk out) like Nuno – with tab and audio (by Charlie Griffiths with Jimmy Brown).

And finally, a transcription of Rise: Yes, it’s the one you’ve been waiting for – a full transcription of Extreme’s Rise (by Jeff Perrin).

This issue (AKA the August 2023 issue) is available right here, right now!

(Image credit: Jaime Ballesteros)

Elsewhere in this issue...

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett discusses the latest fruits of his partnership with Gibson: two new “Greeny” Les Paul variations and a reproduction of his original ’79 Flying V.

We all know he made a huge imprint on David Bowie’s classic early '70s albums. But Mick Ronson also worked with Lou Reed, John Mellencamp, Elton John, Roger McGuinn, Bob Dylan and many others. GW profiles Ronson’s post-Bowie career.

Former Triumph guitarist Rik Emmett discusses everything from those pesky Rush comparisons, the advantages of jumpsuits and the uphill battle to crack the U.S market.

The 2023 NAMM Show showered us with a bunch of innovative and noteworthy new gear. In this issue, we share eight pages’ worth of our favorites.

We also have interviews with Adrian Belew, Wishbone Ash’s Andy Powell, McKinley James, Covet’s Yvette Young, the Winery Dogs, Larkin Poe’s Rebecca Lovell (who shows off her pedalboard), plus Chris Spedding, DevilDriver and Sunny War.

In our Columns section, Joe Bonamassa shows you how to play slide in open E, Andy Aledort shows you how to create melodies that connect relative major and minor chords, Josh Smith shows you how to use diminished phrases to connect chords in a blues tune, and Andy Timmons shows you how to use hybrid picking to play Farmer Sez.

Besides the Extreme tune mentioned above, this month’s transcriptions are You Shook Me All Night Long by AC/DC and Rocky Mountain Way by Joe Walsh.

We have reviews of the Blackstar Dept. 10 Amped 2 pedal, the Taylor AD12e-SB, the Fender Steve Lacy People Pleaser Stratocaster and the Bare Knuckle Peacemaker Humbucker. In Power Tools, Chris Gill explores the history and allure of the Fender Electric XII.

OK, I have to get back to work on the next issue now (for real). See you in four-ish weeks!

You can buy new issues of Guitar World at Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Hudson News, Books a Million and other stores – and online from Magazines Direct. And, while you're at it, why not save on every issue by subscribing?