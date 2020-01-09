Guitar World is the new home of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar Techniques and Bass Player

Hello, and welcome to a bright, shiny new era of GuitarWorld.com. As of today, the site has been supercharged with four of the biggest names in guitar and bass playing: Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar Techniques and Bass Player.

That means more in-depth interviews, lessons, videos and reviews than ever before, in addition to our fully independent buyer’s guides and original news coverage.

Now that you’re here, we thought we’d take this opportunity to introduce you to each of the brands who will be providing you with everything you need to sound and play better than ever before...

Guitarist is the world's leading magazine about quality guitars for serious players, featuring authoritative reviews, masterclass lessons and interviews with legendary guitarists, from David Gilmour to John Mayer.

Total Guitar is the brand for guitarists who want to play better, connect with their guitar idols and get the most from their gear. TG provides lessons and advice to help you improve your playing, building your arsenal of chords and techniques, as well as interviews with today's hottest players and no-nonsense reviews of the gear you can afford.

Guitar Techniques is the world's only all-technique, tuition-based guitar magazine, bringing you the best in blues, rock, metal, country, classical and acoustic instruction - a front-row pass to some of the finest guitar players and instructors in the industry, with lessons tailored to all levels of skill.

Bass Player has been the world's first and foremost magazine devoted to the bass guitar for 30 years. Founded in 1990 and celebrating both its 30th anniversary and its 400th issue in 2020, BP remains the most authoritative voice on the low frequencies, staffed by a world-class team of bassists and educators and home to interviews with the planet's best-known bass players.

Together, we’ll be serving up the very best guitar and bass content you can read and watch absolutely anywhere, and we can’t wait to share it all with you.

We’ll show you the best gear for your money in reviews you can trust, from high-end custom shop marvels to low-budget heroes. We’ll teach you how to play, with lessons from the world’s best tutors. We’ll talk to the world’s biggest guitar players about their life, work, gear and technique. We’ll break all the latest gear news and more as soon as it happens, with a team working on both sides of the Atlantic.

Guitar World - and the world of guitars - just got a little bit bigger.

And this is only the beginning. No matter your ability or musical background, we want you to feel a part of that world. So, over the coming months, you can expect to see broader artist, gear and lesson coverage than ever before.

You might even call it a brave new Guitar World - and we’re thrilled to have you onboard for the ride.