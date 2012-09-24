Guitar World's Special Paul Reed Smith Issue Available Now for Download

Guitar World magazine has debuted a special digital issue dedicated entirely to Paul Reed Smith Guitars.

The issue is available now at iTunes. To get it on your IPhone or iPad, use the "Store" feature on your Newsstand app and search for Guitar World.

The special issue features a review of PRS' 408 MT and Standard models, plus new-product stories about the SE Angelus acoustic guitar, the 2-Channel "H" Amp, the SE Custom 24-7 String guitar and more.

You'll also find new profiles of several PRS artists, including Neal Schon, John McLaughlin and Cody Kilby.

The issue, which was released September 18, is available for download at iTunes. For more about Paul Reed Smith Guitars, visit prsguitars.com.