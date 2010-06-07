Guitarist Adrian English Begins Recording New CD

Adrian English has begun recording his follow up to last year's release A.D.D., one of the best-selling guitar CDs at guitar9.com. English is recording with Frank Klepacki of Westwood Studios and is being joined by a full band, including Mike McDavid (keys and samples), Ryan Marrow (bass) and Chas Cantrell (drums).

The CD will be titled Innerplanetarium and will be released in August/September of this year.

Adrian English, now out of Las Vegas Nevada is known as the "mad scientist of shred"

Discovered in the hometown heroes column in Guitar World by Mike Varney of Shrapnel Records. A longtime underground legend and former student of Marty Friedman and Frank Paulino.

Myspace.com/AdrianEnglish