Guitarist Gus G Premieres "My Will Be Done" Music Video

Gus G, best known as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and the leader of Firewind, has announced the March 18 release of his debut solo album, I Am the Fire, in North America.

The album will be released internationally on Century Media Records and will come out March 17 in Europe.

Below, you can check out Gus G's new video for the album's opening track, "My Will Be Done." The song, which features Mats Levén, was produced by Patric Ullaeus.

"I hope you all enjoy the first taste of things to come," Gus G said. "'My Will Be Done' is a cool rock track with a modern edge to it. Looking back, I can't believe all the great musicians that got on board for this album. Everybody brought in their unmistakable style and talent, and they really lifted the songs! Check it out and enjoy the music!"

Gus handles all guitar, bass and keyboards on I Am the Fire and is joined by David Ellefson, Billy Sheehan, Steel Panther's Michael Starr and more.

According to a press release, the album showcases a balanced mix of active rock, classic hard rock, traditional metal and guitar-driven instrumentals, "taking listeners on a diverse journey and opening doors to Gus G's soulful playing. Guest musicians and vocalists will be revealed in the coming weeks."

