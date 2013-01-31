Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan Recovering from Heart Attack

Texas blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan — one of the founders of the Fabulous Thunderbirds and the older brother of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan — is recovering from a heart attack he suffered January 23 in California.

Vaughan, 61, had an acute Myocardial Infarction.

Following a coronary angioplasty and a stent placement, Vaughan was released from Pamona Hospital Medical Center in Pamona, California, on January 25.

Vaughan was forced to cancel several dates, including the Mahindra Blues Festival in India. A post on the festival’s website stated: “Jimmie Vaughan was admitted to Pomona Hospital Medical Center on January 23, 2013, with an acute myocardial infraction (heart attack). He had a coronary angioplasty and stent placement. He is still in the hospital but recovering and has been advised by his cardiologist to rest at home for a month.”

Through a statement released by Vaughan's management company to kvuw.com, Vaughan said, “I feel really good and I can’t wait to get back to work with my band.” Vaughan will rest at his Central Texas home.

His latest solo album is 2011's Plays More Blues, Ballads and Favorites.

Guitar World wishes JLV a speedy recovery!