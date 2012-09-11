Guitarist Wayne Krantz Announces US Fall Tour Dates

Improvisational New York guitarist Wayne Krantz has announced several fall U.S. tour dates. The brief tour, which kicks off September 20 in Massachusetts, will wind up in Chicago on October 11.

Krantz, who released his 10th solo album, Howie 61, April 17 through Abstract Logix Records, also writes the All That Jazz column for Guitar World magazine. Check out his latest lesson video below, and be sure to pick up a copy of the October 2012 issue of GW for his latest column.

Krantz has performed with Steely Dan, Billy Cobham and Michael Brecker.

Wayne Krantz Tour Dates

THURSDAY 20 SEPTEMBER

Wayne Krantz, Johnny D's Uptown, Somerville, MA

FRIDAY 21 SEPTEMBER

Wayne Krantz, Keith Carlock and Nate Wood; Highline Ballroom, New York, NY

SATURDAY 29 SEPTEMBER

Wayne Krantz, Keith Carlock, Nate Wood and The Consoulers; 3rd & Lindsley Bar and Grill

Nashville, TN

TUESDAY 02 OCTOBER

Wayne Krantz Band and Wayne Krantz Group; Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle, WA

WEDNESDAY 03 OCTOBER

Wayne Krantz Band and Wayne Krantz Group; Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle, WA

SUNDAY 07 OCTOBER

Wayne Krantz, Chris Cortez Trio; Yoshi's Jazz Club, San Francisco, CA

TUESDAY 09 OCTOBER

Wayne Krantz, Keith Carlock and Nate Wood; Catalina Bar and Grill, Hollywood, CA

WEDNESDAY 10 OCTOBER

Wayne Krantz, Keith Carlock and Nate Wood; Catalina Bar and Grill, Hollywood, CA

THURSDAY 11 OCTOBER

Wayne Krantz and Spare Parts, Keith Carlock and Nate Wood; Martyrs', Chicago, IL

For more information and tickets, visit songkick.com.