Guns N' Roses Announce U.S. Tour

It looks like the handful of U.S. tour dates announced earlier this month by Guns N' Roses has indeed turned into a full-fledged tour of the States. The 30-city trek will mark the band's first U.S. tour in five years, and first since the release of 2008's Chinese Democracy.

Guns played one U.S. date last year, headlining the Rock 'N Rev Festival at the Sturgis Bike Rally in South Dakota.

You can check out the full run of U.S. shows below, which includes a lot of dates and venues that have yet to be confirmed/announced.

Guns N' Roses 2011 U.S. Tour Dates