Guns N' Roses Bassist Tommy Stinson Streaming New Track, "Meant to Be"

Guns N' Roses/ex-Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson is now streaming a new track, titled "Meant To Be," online. You can stream the track below (courtesy of Spin.com) and download the track here.

Stinson will release his new album, One Man Mutiny, on August 30.

"I'm finding it a lot more interesting to make music these days," says Tommy. "Especially given the musical climate as of the last few years — there are a lot of people complaining about how bad it is. I am actually embracing the challenges."

Tommy will be joined by his fiancée Emily Roberts on the album, who sings harmonies on many of the songs and lead on his first ever duet, "Destroy Me."