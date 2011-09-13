Guns N' Roses Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal Releases New Single, "Let Your Voice Be Heard"

Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal has just released the latest in a series of digital singles, titled "Let Your Voice Be Heard." You can hear a preview of the song below.

The final track is currently available in multiple formats, including AAC and FLAC, along with an instrumental version. In addition, you can also pick up a "Player Pack" with complete musical notation and backing track, and a "Producer Pack,' which features the individual WAV stems of all of the instruments. You can get more info here.

"Let Your Voice Be Heard" marks the eight single to be released digitally this year by Bumblefoot, who is set to go on tour with Guns N' Roses later next month for several dates in South America and, so far, three confirmed U.S. dates.