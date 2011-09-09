Trending

Guns N' Roses Music Video for "November Rain" Turned Into Comic Strip

The people at FunnyOrDie.com rarely disappoint, and this is no exception. The comedy website has just posted a slideshow featuring stills from Guns N' Roses "November Rain" music video turned into a comic strip.

The website had this to say: "In 1991, Guns and Roses completely blew their load, simultaneously releasing two albums, Use Your Illusion 1 and 2. They (Axl, at least) would then spend the next 15 years working on a piece of shit Nu-Metal wankfest that came out to universal reviews of 'It's an album.' Anyway, what was at the forefront of 1991's double-opus? 'November Rain.' So let's take a look back it, but with a twist. Let's reimagine it as a comic."

We won't spoil the full comic strip for you, but below is how it begins. Enjoy.