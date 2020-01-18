GW live at NAMM 2020: See ENKI USA's new AMG-2 EXV, the toughest V and Explorer-shaped case around

NAMM 2020: ENKI USA has been making terrific guitar cases for years. According to employees though, it had been besieged by calls, texts and messages for quite some time, with customers asking for the company to build a special case for V and Explorer-style electric guitars.

Acceding to popular demand, the company then put together the AMG-2 EXV, a 28-pound beast that certainly looks tough enough to handle anything you can throw at it.

Curious, we stopped by the ENKI booth, where we learned more about the case and why it's ideal to have out on the road if you're touring with a V or Explorer.

You can learn more about the case too, by checking out the video above. Be sure to check out the rest of our NAMM coverage too, while you're at it!