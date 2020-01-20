GW live at NAMM 2020: We take a look at Red Panda's upgraded Context 2 Reverb pedal

NAMM 2020: Red Panda recently announced the arrival of its Context 2 reverb - a significant upgrade over the existing Context pedal.

The new stompbox features three new reverb algorithms - granular, reverse and spring reverb - as well as a delay available alongside all reverb modules. The new algorithms will join the existing room, hall, cathedral, gate and plate settings.

The pedal also features additional modulation and dynamic capabilities including a compressor and expander, allowing players to play harder for more reverb and softer for less reverb, for example.

We visited the Red Panda booth at NAMM to get a closer look at the upgraded pedal and hear some of the sounds in person.

The pedal is available now for pre-order and will ship in April 2020. For more information, head to Red Panda.

