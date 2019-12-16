NAMM 2020: all the latest guitar news, rumors and predictions

NAMM 2020: Once more, we’re heading into that most wonderful of year… for gear. Yes, the NAMM show is coming back around again, and whatever you’re into, you’d best start hoarding that dollar, because there are going to be some red-hot guitar releases - and we’re going to be with you every step of the way.

Confused by all this NAMM chat? (Image credit: Future) Check out our guide to the biggest gear event of the year

Although the NAMM news is steadily flowing, we start here, with the rumor mill, which has already gone into overdrive. Increasingly, we’re seeing companies jump the gun, unveiling a host of new models before the previous year’s out, and that’s certainly the case with bank balance-worrying releases Fender, PRS, Boss and ESP - but we know there will be more come showtime.

Ahead, we’ll bring you all the NAMM news we know so far, the rumors doing the rounds and our own predictions based on the industry chatter we can talk about, plus the odd social media slip or two.

Behold, your year in gear...

NAMM guitar news, rumors and predictions: everything we know so far

- All eyes are on Fender this year, after CEO Andy Mooney’s announcement that the company will introduce more signature guitars for female artists next year than in its entire 70-year history. Oh, and there will also be a new Jim Root Jazzmaster, as also confirmed by Mooney, as well as a Joe Bonamassa '51 Nocaster, which replicates the blues guitarist's "best" guitar. That, of course, is in addition to its new range for 2020, the top-spec American Ultra Series, which was unveiled in November.

- If 2019 was Gibson’s triumphant return to NAMM, what does 2020’s show hold? For a start, we can expect more historical replicas courtesy of the newly established Murphy Lab. More excitingly, recent Instagram posts lead us to believe that both Adam Jones and Tony Iommi will be debuting new signature models.

- Meanwhile, on the Epiphone side, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer has landed himself a new version of his signature Les Paul, now kitted out in an Electric Blue finish.

- PRS has already dropped a motherlode of new gear, revealing six new SE guitars, plus fresh Mark Holcomb and Dustie Waring signature models. It’s the company’s 35th anniversary, so there’s bound to be something big going down at the show. Come on, SE Silver Sky...

- We’re not sure what else Boss will have left to announce at the show; it’s already announced the DD-3T and DD-8 digital delays, the all-powerful SY-1000 synth pedal, and the game-changing Waza-Air, which crams an entire amp into a set of headphones.

- ESP got the jump on the show with its usual pre-NAMM preview, which showcases the return of the Phoenix, hardtail Black Metal models and a wealth of tasty fade finishes, plus sand-blasted models and some tasty new affordable Eclipses.

- Schecter's first 2020 offerings are out in the wild: the all-new Silver Mountain and all-new PT Pro - and there's plenty more to come...

- This could be the time for Brian May Guitars to launch its first non-Red Special, the Arielle signature model.

- JHS has been working with Paul Gilbert on a signature overdrive pedal, and all signs point towards its unveiling at the show.

- Keeley has partnered with country great Johnny Hiland for the Sweet Spot Super Drive, designed explicitly for Tele players.

- Although AmpliTube Joe Satriani won’t quite be ready for NAMM, IK Multimedia will reveal the voting results for the gear that will be included in the collection on day 1 of the show.

- One of the more intriguing electric guitars to be announced is Relish's affordable-ish new Trinity solidbody, which lets you swap out pickups in seconds, apparently.

- TC Electronic has only just launched its Flashback 2 and Hall Of Fame 2 Mini pedals, but we do know there’s likely to be an all-encompassing multi-effects pedal dropping very soon...

- The company has already announced a reissue of John Frusciante's favorite WH10 wah, but there is BIG news coming from Ibanez for 2020. We can’t say anything more, but rest assured, fans of the top-tier Japanese guitar builder will not be disappointed.

- As well as the nicely priced GE250, Mooer will be giving players what they want this year. That’s all we’re saying for now...

- Orange has already announced the Crush Acoustic 30, but there’s bound to be more in store from the Brit amp legend.

- Martin went all out with the patriotic, David Crosby-adorned Rock the Vote D-16E, but we hear that won’t be the only head-turning instrument on display come NAMM time...

- FoxGear has offered up two intriguing new takes on multi-effects with the Anubi Ambient and Modulation.

- We recently paid a visit to Vox HQ, so we can assure you that there are a host of exciting gear releases on the way, in every part of the signal chain…

- Godin’s Radiator saw a reissue in November, and we know there's a lot, lot more to come from the Canadian guitar giant.

- Freyette has come out swinging with an updated line of Deliverance amps.