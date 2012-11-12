GW's Paul Riario to Give Guitar Lessons on 'Good Day New York' Tuesday Morning

In case you just can't get enough of him on YouTube, Guitar World Technical Editor Paul Riario will appear on Fox's Good Day New York around 9:40 a.m. EST Tuesday, November 13.

Riario will give on-air guitar lessons to co-anchors Rosanna Scotto and Dave Price in celebration of a new Guitar World instructional book, Guitar World Presents The Best Instruction Book Ever.

In this aptly titled book, a joint publication by Guitar World and Time Home Entertainment, GW staffers Andy Aledort, Jimmy Brown and Riario show you how to play guitar the easy way. Readers also benefit from advice from some of the greatest guitar players of all time.

The book's step-by-step tutorial will show you everything you need to master the guitar and play the riffs and licks of your favorite guitarist, plus:

Essential guitar instruction—from first chords and scale to advanced tricks and techniques for rhythm and solo playing.

300 how-to photos, lessons and tips.

Chords, scales and riffs used in your favorite blues, classic rock, country and heavy metal songs.

Easy TAB system that shows you which strings to fret and pick.

Hundreds of full-color photos and diagrams.

A DVD with video examples for every lesson in the book.

Plus tips and encouragement from guitar legends like Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Queen’s Brian May and B.B. King!

The book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for a reduced price — $18.95.

Check local listings to see where (and if) you can catch Good Day New York.