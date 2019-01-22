Halestorm Detail Spring North American Tour

Halestorm have announced a new month-long North American tour that kicks off at 98 Rockfest in Ladson, South Carolina, on April 20. Additional stops include the Sonic Temple Fest in Columbus, Ohio, as well as the Domination Festival in Mexico City.

Supporting on the dates will come from Palaye Royale and Beasto Blanco.

Halestorm recently shared live VR video for their songs "Black Vultures" and "Vicious," captured onstage at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The clip was shot with a multi-rig VR camera system in 3D 360°. You can check it out here.

For the full Halestorm itinerary, see below:

4/12 - Ladson, SC - 98 Rockfest 2019/Exchange Park Fairgrounds

4/18 - Mankato, MN - Verizon Center*

4/20 - Billings, MT - Shrine Auditorium*

4/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center*

4/23 - Boise, ID - The Revolution Center*

4/25 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center*

4/26 - Vancouver, BC - Chan Centre*

4/28 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium*

4/29 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall*

5/01 - Winnepeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre*

5/3-4 - Mexico City, MX - Domination Festival

5/05 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center*

5/07 - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center*

5/09 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center* (co-headline with In This Moment)

5/12 - London, ON - London Music Hall*

5/13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall*

5/17-19 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

* denotes Palaye Royale and Beasto Blanco supporting