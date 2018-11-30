Halestorm Share 360-Degree VR Live Video of "Black Vultures" and "Vicious"

Halestorm have shared a live VR video for their songs "Black Vultures" and "Vicious." The performances, captured this summer at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, were shot with a multi-rig VR camera system in 3D 360°. Both come off the band's fourth full-length album, Vicious.

The VR Sessions were directed by Craig Ziogas and produced by Mike Mushok (Staind, Saint Asonia) and Charlie Callahan.

Last month, the band shared similar live IR clips for two additional songs, "I Am the Fire" and "Uncomfortable."

Vicious was released in July. Frontwoman Lzzy Hale told Guitar World: “You can really hear all four corners of Halestorm on this record. It’s not just about me singing and us having some catchy songs. It’s about what everyone brings to the table. And that ended up opening the entire world to us.”

Check out "Black Vultures" and "Vicious" above.