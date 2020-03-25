Halestorm kick off Gibson's social distancing-friendly HomeMadeMusic video series

Gibson may have temporarily closed its operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but the brand is continuing to do what it can to help those in need.

The company’s latest endeavor is #GibsonHomeMade and #HomeMadeMusic, designed to support musicians while they’re social distancing at home.

#HomeMadeMusic will present artist performances, interviews and conversations from all over the world that can be viewed via Gibson and Epiphone digital platforms on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Gibson TV on YouTube.

Additionally, the Gibson HomeMade Sessions will feature exclusive full-length performances of original content from Gibson and Epiphone artists and will be available on Gibson TV.

“As world leaders in music, we are stepping in and bringing both legendary and new artists, music brands and industry partners together across the globe to launch Gibson HomeMade; a worldwide program to unite music lovers everywhere and spread hope through tough times,” said Gibson CMO Cesar Gueikian.

You can watch the first installments, with Jared James Nichols and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Joel Hottinger, above.

“No matter where you are in the world music is our universal language,” said Hale.

“Creating and listening to music keeps us connected and we need it now more than ever. Stay home, stay safe and we will all get through this together.”

Gibson TV is also heavily supporting the new MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which offers financial assistance to musicians, production crews and music industry affiliated workers and creators.

For more information, head to Gibson.

Today, Guitar World also launched its own Sick Riffs video series, designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus as they share lessons on how to play their favorite riffs.