Guitar World launches Sick Riffs video series to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus has hit millions of careers hard, but musicians have been among the worst affected, with tour dates cancelled, releases postponed, and thousands of dollars of income lost - some of it never to be recouped.

Guitar World wants to help guitarists and bands who have had their lives affected by the pandemic, and that’s why today, we are officially launching Sick Riffs - a new video series that aims to help those affected and teach you guys something new, too.

We’ve invited self-isolating guitarists around the world, of all backgrounds and genres, to each film a lesson teaching you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal.

If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music or merch from the artist, or stream their music. Anything you can do to help is hugely appreciated.

So, let’s band together and help our fellow guitarists in need - and learn some Sick Riffs!

Today sees the launch of your first Sick Riff, and we’re starting big, with Sons of Apollo prog wizard Bumblefoot.

From then on, the series will play host to artists big and small, so prepare to learn riffs from all areas of the musical spectrum...