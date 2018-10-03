Halestorm Share 360-Degree VR Live Videos of "I Am the Fire" And "Uncomfortable"

Halestorm have shared live VR videos for their songs "I Am the Fire" and "Uncomfortable." The performances, captured this summer at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, were shot with a multi-rig VR camera system in 3D 360°.

The VR Sessions were directed by Craig Ziogas and produced by Mike Mushok (Staind, Saint Asonia) and Charlie Callahan.

Halestorm’s fourth studio album, Vicious, was released in July. Frontwoman Lzzy Hale told Guitar World: “You can really hear all four corners of Halestorm on this record. It’s not just about me singing and us having some catchy songs. It’s about what everyone brings to the table. And that ended up opening the entire world to us.”

Check out "I Am the Fire" and Uncomfortable" above.