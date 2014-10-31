Happy Fangs Premiere New Song, "Fangsgiving" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the perfect song premiere for Halloween! Check out "Fangsgiving" by Happy Fangs.

"Fangsgiving" was recorded by Lance Jackman at the Tree House in Sacramento, California. It'll be released alongside "All I Want for Christmas" on a 7-inch disc titled Holidaze via Pulse Music. Look for it November 17.

The band also will release their debut album, Capricorn, in early 2015.

Happy Fangs are Rebecca Gone Bad (vocals), Michael Cobra (guitar) and Jess G (drums). For more about the band, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Check out the song and let us know what you think in the comments below or on Facebook!